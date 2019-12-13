Nuclear energy: economic benefits and environmental responsibility?

Nuclear power plants are a great success for any country, but a much greater responsibility!

Lithuania: a large-scale project of the Soviet Union, which promised our neighbors a self-sufficient, comfortable life. In 1991, the Ignalina NPP produced 60% of the republic's total electricity.

1993 was a record year for their nuclear power industry: the plant produced 88.1% of all Lithuanian electricity. This indicator was included in the Guinness Book of Records.

- How can such a project lead to an environmental disaster?