Nuclear energy: economic benefits and environmental responsibility?
Nuclear power plants are a great success for any country, but a much greater responsibility!
Lithuania: a large-scale project of the Soviet Union, which promised our neighbors a self-sufficient, comfortable life. In 1991, the Ignalina NPP produced 60% of the republic's total electricity.
1993 was a record year for their nuclear power industry: the plant produced 88.1% of all Lithuanian electricity. This indicator was included in the Guinness Book of Records.
- How can such a project lead to an environmental disaster?
- And which way did another neighbor, Poland, decide to go?
