3.41 RUB
3.48 USD
3.58 EUR
PresidentSocietyPoliticsEconomyCultureHealthTechnologyRegionsIncidentsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Oliver Stone: You knew Zelensky didn't even speak Ukrainian
The policy of the Kiev regime, based on Russophobia, hatred of everything with the root Rus-, has gone far beyond the borders of Ukraine. The Western public has not ignored the fact that the Kiev leader himself once spoke exclusively in Russian and even said that it was the language of Ukrainians. Only this has been forgotten. Now the Russian language is being eradicated in Ukraine. This was pointed out by the American film director Oliver Stone.
Oliver Stone, American film director:
"The Ukrainians are changing everything Russian. Did you know that Zelensky didn't even speak Ukrainian? He had to learn the language quickly. They are actually banning the Russian language, they are going against Russia, they hate everything Russian. Some people for sure. They have turned it into a whole campaign, like Hitler and his genocide. Everyone is against Russia. This war in Donbass started in 2014, but over time it only got worse. In 2022, everything just exploded. They were on the verge of invading Donbass. There were hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers on the border. They were well trained by the Americans."
The policy of the Kiev elite changed as Western curators requested. There are many videos on the Internet that expose Ukrainian officials, showing how easily they changed principles for green paper.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All