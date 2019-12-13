The policy of the Kiev regime, based on Russophobia, hatred of everything with the root Rus-, has gone far beyond the borders of Ukraine. The Western public has not ignored the fact that the Kiev leader himself once spoke exclusively in Russian and even said that it was the language of Ukrainians. Only this has been forgotten. Now the Russian language is being eradicated in Ukraine. This was pointed out by the American film director Oliver Stone.

"The Ukrainians are changing everything Russian. Did you know that Zelensky didn't even speak Ukrainian? He had to learn the language quickly. They are actually banning the Russian language, they are going against Russia, they hate everything Russian. Some people for sure. They have turned it into a whole campaign, like Hitler and his genocide. Everyone is against Russia. This war in Donbass started in 2014, but over time it only got worse. In 2022, everything just exploded. They were on the verge of invading Donbass. There were hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers on the border. They were well trained by the Americans."