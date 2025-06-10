Providing financial aid to Ukraine and rejecting Russian energy resources have plunged the European Union's economy into a deep crisis. This opinion was expressed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in an interview with an American journalist, according to TASS.

"Assistance to Ukraine amounts to huge sums, and at the same time, sanctions against Russian energy resources have been imposed. This has killed the European economy. Inflation is rapidly increasing. Energy prices are soaring. We have cornered ourselves," he said. Orbán also emphasized that the current situation has become an "economic catastrophe for Europe."