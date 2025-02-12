Orban: EU leaders and EU institutions are sitting like cowardly rabbits

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c34315b1-e8ed-4504-bddb-13d7bde4dff0/conversions/36d1d517-80b6-4064-b2fb-7b291299a951-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c34315b1-e8ed-4504-bddb-13d7bde4dff0/conversions/36d1d517-80b6-4064-b2fb-7b291299a951-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c34315b1-e8ed-4504-bddb-13d7bde4dff0/conversions/36d1d517-80b6-4064-b2fb-7b291299a951-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c34315b1-e8ed-4504-bddb-13d7bde4dff0/conversions/36d1d517-80b6-4064-b2fb-7b291299a951-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban compared EU leaders to cowardly rabbits and expressed doubts that the current leadership in Brussels is capable of effectively defending the interests of the commonwealth in the economic dispute with the United States.

Viktor Orban:

"The leaders of the European Union and EU institutions are sitting like cowardly rabbits, as if awaiting their fate. But cowardly rabbits have no future. We are sitting like in front of a snake, waiting for what the American President will do. And this is the worst thing we can do."