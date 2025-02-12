3.48 RUB
Orban: EU leaders and EU institutions are sitting like cowardly rabbits
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban compared EU leaders to cowardly rabbits and expressed doubts that the current leadership in Brussels is capable of effectively defending the interests of the commonwealth in the economic dispute with the United States.
Viktor Orban:
"The leaders of the European Union and EU institutions are sitting like cowardly rabbits, as if awaiting their fate. But cowardly rabbits have no future. We are sitting like in front of a snake, waiting for what the American President will do. And this is the worst thing we can do."
According to Orban, after coming to power, Trump is doing things that make Brussels "sweat". At the same time, the Hungarian politician believes that the American leader acts in his own way completely naturally. Therefore, the EU should be ready to take the initiative and make proposals, Orban is convinced. At the same time, the Hungarian Prime Minister stressed that the current EU institutions cannot be taken seriously.