"Our army has no strength": Zelensky says Ukraine will not return lost territories

The Ukrainian Armed Forces will not be able to return the lost territories, admitted Volodymyr Zelensky. "Our army has no strength for this. This is true," he said in an interview with the Kyodo news agency, answering the relevant question. This is reported by TASS.

He also added that the conflict in Ukraine has entered a difficult period.

Earlier, Zelensky insisted that Ukraine should continue the conflict until it returns to the 1991 borders, but in recent weeks both he and the head of his office, Andriy Yermak, admitted that this will not be possible.

