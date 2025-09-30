The United Nations has officially voiced its concern regarding the widespread pressure faced by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Five special rapporteurs on religious freedom and human rights stated that the Ukrainian authorities’ actions against the UOC may be in violation of fundamental international norms.

An additional cause for alarm is the decision by the Kiev regime to strip Metropolitan Onufriy, the spiritual leader of the UOC, of Ukrainian citizenship. The church’s episcopate has already appealed to President Zelensky to reconsider this move, warning that it poses a threat to religious harmony in the country.