news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0a28163a-81a2-4b44-8c67-4bd24f0070a2/conversions/cd0300ff-7730-4b75-a308-7803623afb74-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0a28163a-81a2-4b44-8c67-4bd24f0070a2/conversions/cd0300ff-7730-4b75-a308-7803623afb74-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0a28163a-81a2-4b44-8c67-4bd24f0070a2/conversions/cd0300ff-7730-4b75-a308-7803623afb74-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0a28163a-81a2-4b44-8c67-4bd24f0070a2/conversions/cd0300ff-7730-4b75-a308-7803623afb74-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Kiev is preparing a high-profile provocation, according to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service. It's a staged attack by alleged Belarusian and Russian units on critically important infrastructure in Poland.

The goals of the provocation and those involved were discussed in the studio of "First Information" with Andrei Bogodel, Deputy Head of the Faculty of the General Staff of the Armed Forces at the Military Academy of Belarus.

"It must be said that such a provocation is indeed entirely possible. Nothing can be ruled out today. If we look at this a little deeper and further, it becomes obvious: there is a certain scenario, a certain strategy, which is being used today not only by Poland or Ukraine, but by the entire collective West," Bogodel noted.

According to him, they share a common goal, which Belarusians are aware of. Inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia is the key objective the West has set for itself.