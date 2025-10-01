Orban: Brussels Tries to Spark War over Ukraine

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/77b14d6c-31a5-407f-8c97-eafd78fb84f1/conversions/71fe5e60-bb54-4c8d-8ff4-1080e75c2902-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/77b14d6c-31a5-407f-8c97-eafd78fb84f1/conversions/71fe5e60-bb54-4c8d-8ff4-1080e75c2902-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/77b14d6c-31a5-407f-8c97-eafd78fb84f1/conversions/71fe5e60-bb54-4c8d-8ff4-1080e75c2902-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/77b14d6c-31a5-407f-8c97-eafd78fb84f1/conversions/71fe5e60-bb54-4c8d-8ff4-1080e75c2902-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Europe will not stop its military ambitions, the Hungarian Prime Minister reiterated following the meeting in Brussels. Viktor Orbán directly accused Brussels hawks of intending to start a war over Ukraine.

"The situation is serious. Outright pro-war proposals are on the table. They want to hand over EU funds to Ukraine, they are trying to accelerate Ukraine's accession with all kinds of legal tricks. They want to finance arms deliveries. All these proposals clearly show that Brussels wants to go to war," the Hungarian Prime Minister stated.