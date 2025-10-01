Peskov: Delivery of Tomahawks to Ukraine Would Lead to Escalation of Tensions and Moscow’s Response

The Kremlin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that potential deliveries of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine by the United States would result in a new escalation of tensions and provoke an appropriate response from Moscow, TASS reports.

“Indeed, representatives of the American leadership discussed the possibility of supplying such missiles in an interview this week, and generally acknowledged the potential for strikes deep into Russian territory,” Peskov recalled. “This, of course, is a quite dangerous development, and it cannot go unnoticed in Moscow. We have taken note of it. If such supplies occur, it will constitute a serious new escalation, requiring an adequate response from Russia.”