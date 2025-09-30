Russia and Belarus continue to strengthen their industrial partnership. Particular attention is being paid to nuclear energy, where the maintained Belarusian expertise and Russian production base make it possible to form a unified cycle. This cooperation is becoming a driver of joint projects and strategic development.

"I believe that Russia and Belarus currently have fairly comprehensive cooperation, including in the nuclear industry. In order to produce complex, especially large-scale units for nuclear energy, a huge production facility must be built. Historically, these plants ended up in the Russian Federation after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Nevertheless, Belarus retains a significant expertise and a large amount of machine-building capacity that can be easily integrated into a unified nuclear cycle, including equipment production and the manufacture of various tooling. I believe that it is precisely these kinds of projects that can advance cooperation in the nuclear industry," noted political scientist and nuclear energy expert Alexei Anpilogov.