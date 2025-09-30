3.66 BYN
Washington to Provide Ukraine with Intelligence and Missiles
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Trump's administration has given the green light to the transfer of intelligence to Ukraine for strikes deep into Russia.
According to The Wall Street Journal, this includes oil refineries, pipelines, and power grids. The United States is also asking NATO allies to provide Ukraine with similar support. Energy infrastructure facilities are potentially targeted for strikes.
Furthermore, the Americans are considering the possibility of supplying Kiev with long-range missiles. A decision on which specific supplies might be approved has not yet been made.