America for Americans: U.S. Calls for Expulsion of Migrants
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security published a post on the social media platform X calling for the expulsion of illegal immigrants from the country, as "America is for Americans," RIA Novosti reports.
"Every illegal foreign criminal must be expelled. America is for Americans," the department wrote on its social media page.
The post is accompanied by a poster depicting Uncle Sam urging Americans to join the ranks of the Immigration Police.
On Inauguration Day, January 20, in his first speech as the 47th President of the United States, President Donald Trump promised to immediately stop the entry of illegal immigrants into the U.S. and begin the extradition process for millions of migrants. He declared a national emergency due to the situation at the southern border of the United States.