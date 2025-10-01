America for Americans: U.S. Calls for Expulsion of Migrants

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/529d7531-c983-4e30-85eb-18de7ed9c0e3/conversions/c5dc59b8-f24e-4691-82ea-9e339c62538c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/529d7531-c983-4e30-85eb-18de7ed9c0e3/conversions/c5dc59b8-f24e-4691-82ea-9e339c62538c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/529d7531-c983-4e30-85eb-18de7ed9c0e3/conversions/c5dc59b8-f24e-4691-82ea-9e339c62538c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/529d7531-c983-4e30-85eb-18de7ed9c0e3/conversions/c5dc59b8-f24e-4691-82ea-9e339c62538c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security published a post on the social media platform X calling for the expulsion of illegal immigrants from the country, as "America is for Americans," RIA Novosti reports.

"Every illegal foreign criminal must be expelled. America is for Americans," the department wrote on its social media page.

The post is accompanied by a poster depicting Uncle Sam urging Americans to join the ranks of the Immigration Police.