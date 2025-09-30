Ministry of Health: New Coronavirus Strain "Stratus" Does Not Cause Severe Illness

The Ministry of Health reports that the new coronavirus variant, "Stratus," does not lead to severe cases of illness. The disease has shifted into the category of seasonal infections, despite its high contagiousness.

"Stratus" is characterized by hoarseness and elevated body temperature.

Svetlana Nechay, Deputy Minister of Health and Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Belarus, stated:

"In the Republic of Belarus, 'Stratus' was recorded. Due to its high transmissibility, the number of detected cases is increasing. This virus has firmly established itself in our region."