Ministry of Health: New Coronavirus Strain "Stratus" Does Not Cause Severe Illness
The Ministry of Health reports that the new coronavirus variant, "Stratus," does not lead to severe cases of illness. The disease has shifted into the category of seasonal infections, despite its high contagiousness.
"Stratus" is characterized by hoarseness and elevated body temperature.
Svetlana Nechay, Deputy Minister of Health and Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Belarus, stated:
"In the Republic of Belarus, 'Stratus' was recorded. Due to its high transmissibility, the number of detected cases is increasing. This virus has firmly established itself in our region."
Most patients are treated at home, as the illness generally runs a mild course and does not require hospitalization. Hospitalization is reserved for individuals with serious chronic conditions, where the virus may trigger exacerbations. Such cases are relatively few.