Shutdown Impacts NASA Operations and Costs U.S. $400 Million per Day
The shutdown has paralyzed NASA. The aerospace agency suspended 80% of its operations and placed more than 15,000 employees on unpaid leave.
NASA will continue operations in only three areas: supporting the International Space Station, satellite tracking, and implementing the Artemis lunar program. This is just the beginning of the crisis.
The Congressional Budget Office estimates that each day of the shutdown costs the U.S. budget at least $400 million.
Against this backdrop, domestic political turbulence is also intensifying. Politicians are blaming each other for allowing the crisis to unfold. U.S. Secretary of State Rubio stated that the Democrats' decision to shut down the government demonstrates America's weakness on the global stage and poses a threat to its national security.