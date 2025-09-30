Shutdown Impacts NASA Operations and Costs U.S. $400 Million per Day

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f43a28d7-21ca-4e2f-8867-0331e5777f14/conversions/41d98c95-cd8e-471d-869b-e2b034bbf254-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f43a28d7-21ca-4e2f-8867-0331e5777f14/conversions/41d98c95-cd8e-471d-869b-e2b034bbf254-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f43a28d7-21ca-4e2f-8867-0331e5777f14/conversions/41d98c95-cd8e-471d-869b-e2b034bbf254-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f43a28d7-21ca-4e2f-8867-0331e5777f14/conversions/41d98c95-cd8e-471d-869b-e2b034bbf254-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The shutdown has paralyzed NASA. The aerospace agency suspended 80% of its operations and placed more than 15,000 employees on unpaid leave.

NASA will continue operations in only three areas: supporting the International Space Station, satellite tracking, and implementing the Artemis lunar program. This is just the beginning of the crisis.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that each day of the shutdown costs the U.S. budget at least $400 million.