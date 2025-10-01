The United States is providing Ukraine with intelligence data in real time, and this is not a new development, stated Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.

"America is consistently sharing intelligence with Ukraine in real time. This is not a novelty. One can only speculate, so to speak, about the specific intelligence being shared. But it is clear that the exchange of intelligence is not just a mutual sharing—it involves the supply and utilization of all NATO and U.S. infrastructure for collecting and transmitting intelligence to the Ukrainian side," Peskov emphasized.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal, citing U.S. officials, reported that the United States would provide Ukraine with intelligence necessary for strikes deep into Russia. Sources indicated that Trump authorized the Pentagon to assist Kiev.