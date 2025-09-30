Training Center for Ukrainian Armed Forces Opening in Poland

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fc203066-f6b0-4414-9938-c1617f6caf0e/conversions/5f1ab794-789c-469f-b6d2-52f674562160-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fc203066-f6b0-4414-9938-c1617f6caf0e/conversions/5f1ab794-789c-469f-b6d2-52f674562160-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fc203066-f6b0-4414-9938-c1617f6caf0e/conversions/5f1ab794-789c-469f-b6d2-52f674562160-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fc203066-f6b0-4414-9938-c1617f6caf0e/conversions/5f1ab794-789c-469f-b6d2-52f674562160-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

A training center for Ukrainian military personnel has opened in Poland near the border with Belarus under the auspices of the Norwegian Armed Forces.

Currently, 250 Norwegian troops are stationed there, but their number will soon double. Subsequent rotations of several shifts of 500 soldiers are planned.