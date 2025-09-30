3.66 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.50 BYN
Training Center for Ukrainian Armed Forces Opening in Poland
Text by:Editorial office news.by
A training center for Ukrainian military personnel has opened in Poland near the border with Belarus under the auspices of the Norwegian Armed Forces.
Currently, 250 Norwegian troops are stationed there, but their number will soon double. Subsequent rotations of several shifts of 500 soldiers are planned.
The project is part of Operation Legion, which also includes the supply of weapons and materiel to Ukraine.