Lithuania Extends Closure of Airspace along Border with Belarus
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lithuania has extended the closure of airspace along the border with Belarus until December 1.
The ban was first imposed on August 12 in advance of the Belarusian-Russian military exercises Zapad-2025 and was scheduled to remain in effect until October 1.
However, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense stated that "an extension will be requested if the threat of unmanned aerial vehicles invading Lithuanian airspace does not diminish."
The exercises ended long ago, but they continue to be used as a pretext to intimidate the population.