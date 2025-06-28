Over 31,000 Buildings Seriously Damaged in Israel Due to Iranian Strikes

Over 31,000 buildings and 4,000 vehicles have been severely damaged or destroyed in Israel as a result of Iranian missile and drone strikes on Israeli territory, reports TASS citing the Defa Press portal.

According to assessments, this indicates that Iran's missile attacks have inflicted "huge and irreversible damage" to Israel during the ongoing conflict.

In the night of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than a day later, the Islamic Republic responded with an attack of its own. The United States entered the conflict nine days after escalation, on the night of June 22, when American forces targeted three Iranian nuclear facilities.

On the evening of June 23, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest U.S. military base in the Middle East. U.S. authorities reported no casualties and no significant damage was inflicted.