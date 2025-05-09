Pakistan Declares Launch of Large-Scale Operation Against India

Exchange of missile strikes and gunfire at the border. Pakistan has announced the initiation of a large-scale military operation against India—claimed to be for defensive purposes. No ground combat details have been reported so far. Both sides are currently exchanging airstrikes.

Islamabad has targeted Indian military bases. Media reports mention civilian casualties; however, official confirmation has not yet been provided.

The Indian army reports the destruction of sites believed to have been used by terrorists, according to sources from Delhi.