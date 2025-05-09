3.68 BYN
Pakistan Declares Launch of Large-Scale Operation Against India
Exchange of missile strikes and gunfire at the border. Pakistan has announced the initiation of a large-scale military operation against India—claimed to be for defensive purposes. No ground combat details have been reported so far. Both sides are currently exchanging airstrikes.
Islamabad has targeted Indian military bases. Media reports mention civilian casualties; however, official confirmation has not yet been provided.
The Indian army reports the destruction of sites believed to have been used by terrorists, according to sources from Delhi.
It is worth recalling that tensions between these two nuclear-armed nations escalated following a terrorist attack last month in the Jammu and Kashmir region, which resulted in the deaths of 27 civilians. Today, on May 10, Indian media reported that senior military officials from both countries held their first telephone conversation since the escalation. Both Delhi and Islamabad expressed a desire to de-escalate the situation.
