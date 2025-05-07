Pakistan Strikes School in Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan has struck a school in the densely populated Poonch district of the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian sources told journalists. TASS reports this.

A number of Indian X users have published videos from the scene of the strike on the school in Poonch, showing injured children. Medics are providing them with assistance.