3.68 BYN
3.01 BYN
3.41 BYN
Pakistan Strikes School in Jammu and Kashmir
Pakistan has struck a school in the densely populated Poonch district of the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian sources told journalists. TASS reports this.
"Pakistan has struck a school in the densely populated Poonch district," they stated. The number of injured or deceased is not specified.
A number of Indian X users have published videos from the scene of the strike on the school in Poonch, showing injured children. Medics are providing them with assistance.
Indo-Pakistani relations have escalated following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 25 Indian citizens and one Nepalese national. India has stated that it possesses evidence of the involvement of Pakistani inter-services intelligence in the attack carried out by the group "Lashkar-e-Taiba" (banned in the Russian Federation).