Paschal Truce Broken: Ukrainian Drone Strikes Fuel Station in Kursk, Wounding One-Year-Old Child

Ukrainian forces have violated the Easter ceasefire almost immediately after it came into force, launching a drone attack on a civilian fuel station in Russia’s Kursk region, regional Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported.

“Today an enemy drone attacked a petrol station in the town of Lgov. According to preliminary information, three people were injured, including a one-year-old child who suffered a shrapnel wound to the head. This cynical strike occurred after 16:00,” the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

The child’s mother and another man were also wounded and have been hospitalised.