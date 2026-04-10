3.74 BYN
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3.37 BYN
Paschal Truce Broken: Ukrainian Drone Strikes Fuel Station in Kursk, Wounding One-Year-Old Child
Ukrainian forces have violated the Easter ceasefire almost immediately after it came into force, launching a drone attack on a civilian fuel station in Russia’s Kursk region, regional Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported.
“Today an enemy drone attacked a petrol station in the town of Lgov. According to preliminary information, three people were injured, including a one-year-old child who suffered a shrapnel wound to the head. This cynical strike occurred after 16:00,” the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.
The child’s mother and another man were also wounded and have been hospitalised.
The Paschal truce declared by President Vladimir Putin took effect at 16:00 today and is due to last until the end of Easter Sunday, 12 April. Moscow had hoped Kyiv would follow its example and halt all combat operations, while instructing Russian troops to maintain the highest vigilance and be ready to repel any possible provocations.