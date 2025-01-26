Patriarch Kirill Congratulates Lukashenko on Presidential Election Victory

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia congratulated Alexander Lukashenko on his victory in the Belarusian presidential elections, as reported BELTA, citing the press service of the Moscow Patriarchate.

"Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your decisive victory in the presidential elections of the Republic of Belarus. For decades, you have selflessly served the Belarusian people, defended state and national interests, cared for the harmonious socio-economic development of the country, and strengthened the foundations of peaceful and prosperous life for its citizens," the message reads.

"It is gratifying that in your challenging service, you consistently pay great attention to the spiritual and moral state of society and the support of traditional family values," noted the Patriarch. He expressed hope for the further development of cooperation between the country's state authorities and the Belarusian Orthodox Church.