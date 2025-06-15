The Pentagon has begun a large-scale deployment of aircraft to Europe. The movement includes F-35 and F-15 fighters, as well as KC-46 refueling tankers. The occasion for this is the "Atlantic Trident" exercises in Finland.

However, there is information that part of the aircraft may be redeployed to the Middle East. Israeli aviation has limited capabilities to strike Iran directly due to a shortage of refueling aircraft — currently, pilots are bypassing Iraq and Syria to fire at Tehran or Tabriz.