Peskov announces best city for talks between Russia, USA and Ukraine
Belarus is the best location for talks between Russia, the USA and Ukraine. This was confirmed by the press secretary of the Russian leader when answering a journalist's question whether the option of holding negotiations in Belarus was possible.
"Minsk is our main ally. That is why it is the best place for us to negotiate," the Kremlin spokesman said.
Also, the press secretary of the Russian leader said that Vladimir Putin is ready to discuss cooperation on rare-earth metals with Alexander Lukashenko.