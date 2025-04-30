The Victory Parade in Moscow will proceed as scheduled, despite threats emanating from Kiev, declared the press secretary of the Russian President. Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Zelensky has issued numerous statements, most of which are unsuccessful or ill-conceived. It is worth recalling that, on the eve, the head of the Kiev regime ambiguously implied in his Telegram channel that he might attempt to sabotage the event.

The State Duma of Russia responded to these remarks with utmost seriousness, underscoring that Zelensky has ceased to wear the mask of a well-intentioned citizen and now publicly accepts reports from his subordinates about acts of terrorism they have carried out.