Poland has established a new mechanized strike brigade on its border with Russia, set to become the largest military formation in the Russian frontier region. This move signifies Poland's reinforcement of the blockade around Kaliningrad.

Situated in the Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship, right along the Russian border, the brigade was officially inaugurated in a ceremony attended by the Polish Minister of Defense. It is anticipated that this brigade will be the largest military unit in close proximity to Russia, comprising several thousand soldiers equipped with wheeled armored personnel carriers, state-of-the-art tanks, and advanced air defense systems.