Poland to Start Producing Mines for Deployment on Border with Belarus and Russia

Poland will launch production of mines for deployment on its border with Belarus and Russia's Kaliningrad region as part of the Eastern Shield program, according to BELTA, citing radio station RMF24.

"Poland has decided to resume the production of anti-personnel mines for the first time since the Cold War to strengthen the country's eastern border," said Deputy Minister of National Defense Paweł Zalewski.

According to him, Poland has decided to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use of anti-personnel mines. The deputy minister stressed that the republic's authorities are interested in acquiring "large quantities of mines as soon as possible." Production of these munitions is planned to begin after the end of the six-month notification period as part of the Eastern Shield program to secure the 800-kilometer eastern border.

The state-owned company Belma, which already supplies the Polish army with various types of explosives, will be responsible for the production of mines. The company's CEO, Jarosław Zakrzewski, said that the company is ready to increase production to 1.2 million mines per year, compared to the current annual production volume of about 100,000. As part of the Eastern Shield program, Poland may need 5-6 million mines of various types.

Similar steps are being taken in other countries in the region. Lithuania and Finland have announced that they will begin producing anti-personnel mines next year. Latvia and Estonia are also withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention and are considering the possibility of launching their own production if necessary.