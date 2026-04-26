Poland, with Ukraine's participation, to create "drone armada" near borders of Belarus and Russia

Warsaw will arm its borders with Belarus and Russia with Kiev's direct participation. Polish Prime Minister Tusk announced the creation of a so-called drone armada – a large-scale fleet of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) near the Belarusian border.

The project's technological base will be provided by Ukrainian specialists, and the financial support will come from the EU funds. This initiative will be part of the SAN program, whose total cost exceeds $4 billion. The Polish "drone wall" is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027.