Marek Jakubiak, a presidential candidate from Poland's Free Republicans faction, believes that it is no longer profitable for Poland to be in the European Union, RIA Novosti citing him as saying.

"It is worth thinking about whether it is beneficial for Poland to be in the European Union," Jakubiak told Do Rzeczy.

He says that in Poland's state budget law, the costs arising from EU membership far exceed the revenues.

"If in the national budget for 2025 on the first side, where it says about budget revenues, among various taxes and so on, there is the last entry "non-refundable subsidies from the European Union" in the amount of 4.6 billion, and we pay more than 32 billion contributions, then we are fools," said the presidential candidate.

At the same time, he noted that financial receipts from the EU come to Poland mainly in the form of loans.