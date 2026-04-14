Whether it was a coincidence or a sign from above, the Papal Cross in Warsaw caught fire during a Good Friday service. This is a significant site for Poles – in 1979, the Pope uttered the historic phrase there: "May Your Spirit descend and renew the face of the earth."

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And now, Polish politicians are once again talking about leaving the European Union. Warsaw is extremely skeptical of Brussels' desire to concentrate all the levers of power in its own hands. Poland, with its political ambitions, is not ready to become one of the many states of a collective Europe. Right-wing conservatives consider the European Union a failed experiment and pine for the European Coal and Steel Community without a political superstructure. Mateusz Morawiecki, deputy chairman of the Law and Justice party, predicts the collapse of the European Union. Perhaps, it is for this very same union that crosses are already burning.

The burning Papal Cross in Warsaw

Mateusz Morawiecki:

"The EU is currently a failed experiment, but up to a certain point, it was a very good one. Everything went wrong when the European Economic Community became the European Union. The EU, expanding its powers, encroached on the spheres of influence of member states. It took away their prerogatives as independent states, but when the European Economic Community dealt with economic issues (free provision of services, free movement of goods, capital, and people), it was a good institution."

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