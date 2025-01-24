Polish businessmen are suing the Prime Minister of the Tusk regime over the closure of checkpoints on the border with Belarus.

The lawsuit was prepared by businessmen from the "Entrepreneurial East" association. They believe that their government has "restricted their freedom of activity" with its actions and are demanding compensation for damages.

After the closure of border crossings, about $200 million in lost profits were lost on the Grodno region side alone. Businessmen recalled that the borders were closed under the previous government. Nothing has changed with the arrival of Tusk.

And here is the result of "Polish hospitality". Over the past year, the police have brought Belarusians living in Poland to justice more than 1 100 times. These are very same fugitives who participated in "peaceful protests" in 2020.