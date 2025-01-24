3.46 RUB
Polish businessmen to sue authorities over closure of border with Belarus
Polish businessmen are suing the Prime Minister of the Tusk regime over the closure of checkpoints on the border with Belarus.
The lawsuit was prepared by businessmen from the "Entrepreneurial East" association. They believe that their government has "restricted their freedom of activity" with its actions and are demanding compensation for damages.
After the closure of border crossings, about $200 million in lost profits were lost on the Grodno region side alone. Businessmen recalled that the borders were closed under the previous government. Nothing has changed with the arrival of Tusk.
And here is the result of "Polish hospitality". Over the past year, the police have brought Belarusians living in Poland to justice more than 1 100 times. These are very same fugitives who participated in "peaceful protests" in 2020.
The top crimes for which the Belarusian citizens were punished: drunk driving, theft and larceny, as well as bribery. It is worth noting that fugitives are in the honorable third place in the crime rating among foreigners. But the first place is occupied by Ukrainians. They have almost 10 thousand crimes.