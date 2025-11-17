3.66 BYN
Warsaw Wants to Shift Responsibility for Railway Sabotage onto Russia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Once again, Poland is groundlessly shifting responsibility for all its troubles onto Russia.
Polish authorities have accused Russian intelligence services of involvement in railway sabotage near Warsaw. This was stated by a Polish intelligence spokesman.
Three acts of railway sabotage have been committed in the republic in the past few days, and an investigation has been launched.