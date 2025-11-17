3.66 BYN
Turchin: SCO Countries Demonstrate Economic Growth in 2024
A strong economy is the foundation of regional security. Last year, SCO countries demonstrated economic growth almost twice the global average, as stated by Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin, speaking at the SCO Heads of Government Meeting in Moscow.
Over the past quarter century, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has made enormous strides; today, it unites those who advocate for peace and prosperity. But much joint work remains. The strategy was announced several months ago by the leaders of our countries at the SCO summit in China.
On November 18, the prime ministers held a private meeting and a number of bilateral meetings. For example, Alexander Turchin discussed developing cooperation in various areas with First Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Reza Aref. The two sides are committed to building strategic ties.