A strong economy is the foundation of regional security. Last year, SCO countries demonstrated economic growth almost twice the global average, as stated by Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin, speaking at the SCO Heads of Government Meeting in Moscow.

Over the past quarter century, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has made enormous strides; today, it unites those who advocate for peace and prosperity. But much joint work remains. The strategy was announced several months ago by the leaders of our countries at the SCO summit in China.