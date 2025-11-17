news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/01437d3d-278b-4ba4-b102-a6ac9afa6c69/conversions/664caf9e-96ca-4a43-ad32-87c433fca671-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/01437d3d-278b-4ba4-b102-a6ac9afa6c69/conversions/664caf9e-96ca-4a43-ad32-87c433fca671-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/01437d3d-278b-4ba4-b102-a6ac9afa6c69/conversions/664caf9e-96ca-4a43-ad32-87c433fca671-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/01437d3d-278b-4ba4-b102-a6ac9afa6c69/conversions/664caf9e-96ca-4a43-ad32-87c433fca671-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus calls for an end to confrontation and a return to the logic of mutual economic benefit. Minsk's position was voiced during the autumn session of the OSCE PA.

Sergey Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Committee on International Affairs of the House of Representatives, emphasized that trade should unite, not divide. Belarus condemned unilateral sanctions that violate international law and undermine trust.

Sergei Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:

"Today, the economic space of the OSCE and the entire Eurasian region is increasingly divided by political barriers rather than united by economic ties. Instead of free and fair trade, we are seeing a rise in protectionism, unilateral pressure, and sanctions."

The head of the Belarusian delegation emphasized the inadmissibility of unilateral restrictive measures that contradict international law and the UN Charter. Minsk advocates for the equal use of transport and energy corridors. Sergei Rachkov reiterated that Belarus has never closed its borders or used them for political purposes. Minsk actively participates in the EAEU and promotes the idea of fair trade without barriers.