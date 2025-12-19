Politico: EU to pay €3 billion annual interest on its loan to Ukraine starting 2028

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8cd673e0-c5a1-44e1-a327-d7f7711388ed/conversions/256d2ea9-8214-433d-94a6-25ed81a4e340-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8cd673e0-c5a1-44e1-a327-d7f7711388ed/conversions/256d2ea9-8214-433d-94a6-25ed81a4e340-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8cd673e0-c5a1-44e1-a327-d7f7711388ed/conversions/256d2ea9-8214-433d-94a6-25ed81a4e340-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8cd673e0-c5a1-44e1-a327-d7f7711388ed/conversions/256d2ea9-8214-433d-94a6-25ed81a4e340-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Starting in 2028, EU countries will pay €3 billion in annual interest on a loan provided to Kiev, Politico reported, citing sources in the European Commission.

"EU taxpayers will be forced to pay €3 billion in annual interest on the loan as part of a plan to increase the overall debt to finance Ukraine's defense," the publication stated.

Politico notes that interest payments on the loan will amount to approximately €1 billion in 2027 and approximately €3 billion annually from 2028. The funds will be allocated from the seven-year EU budget, largely funded by contributions from EU member states.