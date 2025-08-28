3.69 BYN
Politico: Europe Discusses Establishment of Buffer Zone on Ukrainian Territory
Text by:Editorial office news.by
One of the proposals that Europe is discussing as part of a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict is the establishment of a 40-kilometer buffer zone on Ukrainian territory.
As Politico notes, Moscow has embraced the idea, which would likely increase the size of the modest peacekeeping force on the continent.
Participants in the discussions discord on how deep the actual zone could be. It is just unclear whether Kiev will accept the plan, since it would likely come with territorial concessions.
Politico also writes that the United States does not appear to be involved in the buffer zone discussions.