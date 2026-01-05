Politico: U.S. could take control of Greenland in the coming months

Apparently, Trump won't stop at Venezuela. The State Department issued a statement declaring the entire Western Hemisphere a U.S. zone of influence. A stark warning appeared on the department's social media page: "This Is Our Hemisphere — and President Trump Will Not Allow Our Security to be Threatened".

Denmark thus has yet another reason to worry about the fate of Greenland, which is located in the Western Hemisphere. According to Politico, the U.S. could establish control over the island in the coming months. However, direct military intervention is unlikely. Rather, it could involve a large-scale "political influence campaign"—supporting loyal politicians and increasing the U.S. military and civilian presence on the island.