3.69 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.47 BYN
Politico: Western Forces in Ukraine Could Be Made Up of French and British Troops
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Politico: Western Forces in Ukraine Could Be Made Up of French and British Troopsnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fa862993-9274-4aca-8e04-ced3f84b90b4/conversions/39519374-0784-4ac1-bf50-b4c686286a46-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fa862993-9274-4aca-8e04-ced3f84b90b4/conversions/39519374-0784-4ac1-bf50-b4c686286a46-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fa862993-9274-4aca-8e04-ced3f84b90b4/conversions/39519374-0784-4ac1-bf50-b4c686286a46-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fa862993-9274-4aca-8e04-ced3f84b90b4/conversions/39519374-0784-4ac1-bf50-b4c686286a46-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
According to Politico, the Western contingent in Ukraine may consist of the armed forces of France and the United Kingdom. The report cites European officials as the source of this information.
The article highlights that London and Paris are exerting pressure on their allies to secure their participation in providing military resources.
Earlier, journalists from The Guardian clarified that European countries are hesitant to send troops to Ukraine, fearing that in response, the United States might cease sharing intelligence with them.