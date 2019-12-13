3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Portraits of classics of Russian literature burned on Teachers' Day in Ukraine
The burning of portraits of classics of Russian literature has marked the Teachers' Day in Ukraine. The event was led by Rada deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko. Including with the help of his employees, children were forced to set fire to portraits of Pushkin and Tolstoy.
Of course, the schoolchildren were not told that Hitler used to burn books.
The barbaric action has already caused a storm of indignation in social networks. The Ukrainian MP himself has already managed to delete the post with the footage of the burning. Apparently, the calculation was for a different kind of resonance. Goncharenko was even reminded how he himself defended the rights of the Russian language in Odessa at a rally in 2009.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Russian Foreign Minister: Moscow open to contacts with Donald Trump's administration
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Regions
All
Incidents
All