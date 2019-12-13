Portraits of classics of Russian literature burned on Teachers' Day in Ukraine

The burning of portraits of classics of Russian literature has marked the Teachers' Day in Ukraine. The event was led by Rada deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko. Including with the help of his employees, children were forced to set fire to portraits of Pushkin and Tolstoy.

The barbaric action has already caused a storm of indignation in social networks. The Ukrainian MP himself has already managed to delete the post with the footage of the burning. Apparently, the calculation was for a different kind of resonance. Goncharenko was even reminded how he himself defended the rights of the Russian language in Odessa at a rally in 2009.