Presidential candidate Calin Georgescu detained in Romania - politician taken for interrogation
Democracy in the European style
In Romania, presidential candidate Călin Georgescu has been detained and taken in for questioning. This information comes from the politician's press service. The details remain unclear at this time.
It is worth recalling that Georgescu emerged victorious in the first round of the presidential elections; however, the country's Constitutional Court later annulled those results. Previously, the politician had criticized NATO and military aid to Ukraine while advocating for an alliance with Russia.