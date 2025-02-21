The Washington administration has demanded that Kiev withdraw its draft resolution from the United Nations General Assembly condemning Russia for its special military operation; however, the Ukrainian side has refused.

This was reported by TASS, citing The Washington Post.

According to sources from the publication, "the administration of President Donald Trump has asked Ukraine to retract its annual resolution condemning Russia's actions," and "seeks to replace it with a statement from the U.S., which has been softened in its wording, leading Kyiv to perceive it as almost pro-Russian."