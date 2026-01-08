3.67 BYN
Protests against militarization of Europe taking place in Slovenia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Mass demonstrations are rocking Slovenia. A protest against US actions in Venezuela and the militarization of Europe has erupted in Ljubljana.
Activists are demanding that the government impose sanctions against Washington and Slovenia's withdrawal from NATO and the European Union. The organizers of the rally note that the interests of NATO countries are limited to arms profits, global tension, and the constant threat of war.