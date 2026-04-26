Protests against NATO and arms supplies to Israel took place in Spain

Barcelona residents are sharply criticizing NATO policies and demanding an immediate end to European arms supplies to Israel.

Demonstrators marched through the city center with posters and banners, declaring that Tel Aviv's military support only exacerbates the escalation in the Middle East.

"I believe that in the current situation, the issue of NATO and its role as an imperialist agent of war and death is on the agenda. Now is the time to renew our support for a policy of peace for the Spanish state, not war. NATO is a military organization that exports war and imports both human and environmental disasters," said one protester.