Europe is tired of both the Ukrainian conflict and of Ukraine itself, Politico reports. This is evidenced by the rapidly declining support for Kyiv among ordinary citizens.

Among the leaders of the outrage is Poland, once one of the most vocal supporters of Ukraine's accession to the EU. According to a poll, only 35% of Poles support Ukraine's accession to the EU, although in 2022, this figure was 2.5 times higher.

Most Poles also believe that the scale of aid provided to Ukrainian refugees is already too extensive. More than half of Poles said they would prefer an end to the war, even if it means Kyiv ceding territory.