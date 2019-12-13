3.35 RUB
3.47 USD
3.62 EUR
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyCultureHealthIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Punishment from Brussels - Hungary deprived of European subsidies
Budapest received a New Year's "gift" in quotes from Brussels. The European Union finally deprived Hungary of 1 billion euros allegedly because of violations of the rule of law.
The European Commission insisted that Budapest carry out reforms in the legal system, intensify the fight against corruption and ensure the independence of the media. However, according to European officials, these requirements were not met. However, it is not for nothing that the Hungarian Prime Minister compared Brussels to a gloomy Mordor.
By the way, the Hungarian government is sure that the loss of funds is arbitrary commission, as the country has met all the necessary conditions. And Viktor Orbán has already threatened to veto the EU's draft long-term budget.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Multi-day expedition of 85 km. Belarusian polar researchers study little-explored area of Antarctica
Belarus Extends Family Capital Program: All the New Features
Azarov on Maidan 2014: The West's Main Task Was to Turn Ukraine into Anti-Russia
Strong and independent Belarus will always be a united family and a home for everyone
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All