Punishment from Brussels - Hungary deprived of European subsidies

Budapest received a New Year's "gift" in quotes from Brussels. The European Union finally deprived Hungary of 1 billion euros allegedly because of violations of the rule of law.

The European Commission insisted that Budapest carry out reforms in the legal system, intensify the fight against corruption and ensure the independence of the media. However, according to European officials, these requirements were not met. However, it is not for nothing that the Hungarian Prime Minister compared Brussels to a gloomy Mordor.

By the way, the Hungarian government is sure that the loss of funds is arbitrary commission, as the country has met all the necessary conditions. And Viktor Orbán has already threatened to veto the EU's draft long-term budget.

