Putin and Trump engaged in a detailed and candid exchange of views regarding the situation in Ukraine.

The Russian leader reaffirmed his principled commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict. He welcomed the proposal for a mutual cessation of strikes on energy infrastructure for 30 days.

Trump proposed that both sides refrain from striking energy infrastructure for 30 days. Putin responded favorably to this initiative and immediately instructed the Russian military accordingly.

In this context, Moscow emphasized the necessity of halting forced mobilization in Ukraine and the rearmament of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

A fundamental condition to prevent the escalation of the conflict and to work towards a political and diplomatic resolution is the complete cessation of foreign military assistance and the provision of intelligence information to Kiev.

Putin and Trump also highlighted the barbaric, terrorist-like crimes committed by Ukrainian militants against civilians in the Kursk region.

They noted the serious risks associated with the unreliability of the Kiev regime, which has repeatedly sabotaged and violated previously reached agreements.

As a gesture of goodwill, Moscow will transfer 23 severely wounded soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces currently receiving medical treatment in Russia to Kiev.

On March 19, a prisoner exchange will take place between the Russian and Ukrainian sides based on the formula "175 for 175."

Moscow and Washington agreed to establish expert groups to work towards achieving a resolution to the situation in Ukraine.

Putin and Trump also discussed a number of ideas aimed at fostering mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of economy and energy over the long term.

The leaders addressed several international issues, including the situation in the Middle East and the Red Sea region:

Joint efforts will be undertaken to stabilize conditions in crisis points, enhance cooperation on nuclear non-proliferation, and address global security concerns. This, in turn, will contribute to improving the overall atmosphere of Russian-American relations.

The Russian President constructively reacted to his American counterpart's suggestion regarding the implementation of a maritime security initiative in the Black Sea region.

Putin and Trump also agreed that Iran must never be in a position to threaten the destruction of Israel.