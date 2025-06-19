BRICS countries now constitute approximately 40% of the global economy, and it is evident that this share will inevitably continue to grow — this is a "medical fact," as stated by the Russian president during his speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Vladimir Putin emphasized the need to build a new development model worldwide, one that is free from the principles of neocolonialism.

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia:

"Of course, we are paying particular attention to strengthening ties within BRICS. The mutual trade turnover among our countries has already exceeded $1 trillion and continues to grow. All of this, in essence, forms elements of a global growth platform — built on the key principles of BRICS."