Putin tells on what terms Russia is ready for talks on Ukraine

The Russian Federation is ready for negotiations with Ukraine on the terms that were previously outlined. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Astana, while answering questions from journalists, RIA Novosti writes.

According to him, Moscow is still ready for the negotiation process on the terms that were outlined in a speech to the Foreign Ministry leadership in June this year.

"Nothing has changed," the Russian president told media representatives.

He also noted that there are no preconditions for Russia to start negotiations on Ukraine, there are conditions for peace.