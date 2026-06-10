Aid programs for Africa's poor are being cut. Several African countries are voluntarily rejecting American aid, outraged by the Trump administration's demands to provide access to mineral deposits in exchange for vital medicines, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why such antipathy on the part of the US has arisen, and what is Trump's motive? Practical Africa expert Evgeny Podgorny answered the question in the "Blitz with Pavel Lazovik" project.

"America can interfere in foreign affairs and pursue any strategy, as long as it benefits American corporations and reduces the burden on the budget through international financial aid. We know about oil for food. Naturally, countries, particularly South Africa, that don't fit into US strategies and interests will not be supported by America. It's all very simple and pragmatic," the source explained.

But the key in this situation is whether Africa will be able to object to the US, since the discussion was about mineral deposits. And these resources are located within the territory of a specific state. It's up to the state to decide whether to succumb or not. Investments are simply a tool for developing those same deposits and infrastructure. Africans are generally adept at navigating between large and medium-sized players and building independent policies aimed at the well-being of the continent's countries.

Besides the US, Western institutions have also turned their attention to Africa. In an interview, Head of European Diplomacy Kaja Kallas stated that the EU is reconsidering its approach to African countries, seeking to position itself as a preferred partner amid growing competition from the US, China, and Russia. But for the West, Africa has always been a source of profit. And, unfortunately, European narratives are working well in Africa today. The colonial legacy remains there, too.

Yevgeny Podgorny:

"One European leader said that we should view the colonial regime and legacy not as an obstacle, but as an advantage in entering the African continent, given that we already have European systems in place in education, some administrative procedures, and infrastructure. Scholarship support aimed at luring the best minds out of Africa, investments aimed at gaining control over natural resources—all of this is happening on fertile ground. While this ground may be historical, it already exists, and they have it much easier than China, the US, or other players."