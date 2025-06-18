Residents of Southeastern Tehran Forced to Evacuate

The streets of Tehran have fallen silent following Israel’s warning of potential attacks on military targets in the southeastern part of the city. Residents of the area have been urged to evacuate.

Earlier this morning, the Israeli Air Force struck over forty military installations in the western region of the Arab state. The IAEA reported that one of the damaged buildings housed equipment used for centrifuges involved in uranium enrichment.

Addressing the nation, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, responded with firm rejection to a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump to declare surrender. He declared that Iran will “stand strong,” has no intention of capitulating, and will respond to any U.S. military intervention with “irreparable damage.”

Moscow also hopes that the United States will refrain from participating in the conflict. This was stated by Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya.

Vasily Nebenzya:

“The United States is currently supporting Israel directly, supplying weapons and politically backing it. Will the U.S. participate militarily? I hope not. President Trump spoke about this, conditioning his non-participation on Iran not attacking U.S. military targets. I hope that remains the case. We already have enough confrontation as it is.”